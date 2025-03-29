Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for 'incorrect or misleading news reports'

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has issued guidelines for analysing the news in various media concerning the administration and state and providing prompt clarification or response if any report is incorrect or misleading.

A government resolution (GR) or order issued on Friday said the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will collate news reports in the print and electronic media and on digital platforms that are factually incorrect.

As to a report in the print media, the DGIPR will share it with the respective government department, which will gather the necessary information and provide it to the DGIPR within 12 hours.

The GR stated that with regard to any inaccurate news published by electronic/digital media, the feedback and response or sound byte of the concerned minister or official should be provided to the DGIPR within two hours.

Every department should appoint a joint secretary or deputy secretary-rank officer so that information can be compiled and sent to the DGIPR at the earliest.

The DGIPR will publish the feedback/information on its blog and website the same day and forward it to the concerned newspaper, news channel or digital media for clarification.

The DGIPR will also forward information related to the state to the Press Information Bureau for necessary action.

After forwarding the feedback or factual information to a media house, the DGIPR should do the necessary follow-up so that it is published, the GR said.

"Through this circular (GR), the government aims to enhance its operational efficiency by taking cognisance of significant news related to governance and providing better services to citizens," said Brijesh Singh, Director General of Information and Public Relations.

"It is a significant step towards transparent and accountable governance. It will ensure that information and issues highlighted by the media are promptly addressed, leading to the establishment of a more effective mechanism for resolving public grievances," Singh said.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government said it would set up a media-monitoring centre to analyse news content and provide feedback and has allocated a budget of Rs 10 crore for the purpose. PTI

