Maharashtra first state to offer Unified Pension Scheme to employees

The Maharashtra government on Sunday (August 25) announced its decision to allow state government employees to switch to the new Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), thus becoming the first state to do so.

The Union cabinet had the previous day approved the UPS for central government employees, as part of which they would receive 50 per cent of their average salary over the last 12 months of their employment as pension.

About 23 lakh central government employees will benefit from the UPS.

If all the state governments offer the new pension scheme to their employees, the number may go up to about 90 lakhs.