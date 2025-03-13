Maharashtra farming awardee (2020), dies by suicide in Buldhana over crop, water woes

Buldhana, Mar 13 (PTI) A farmer who had received the Maharashtra government's 'Yuva Shetkari' award in 2020 ended his life on Thursday in Buldhana district over crop and irrigation woes, a police official said.

Kailash Nagre (42) consumed poison at his farm in Shivni Aarmal village in Deulgaonraja tehsil this morning, the Andhera police station official said.

"A four-page suicide note spoke of lack of crop production and shortage of water supply for irrigation. He wanted the government to find a solution to lack of water supply to farms. His suicide note does not name anyone as being responsible for his extreme act. Nagre had won the Yuva Shetkari award in 2020," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)