Maharashtra: As Cong pushes for ballots, EVM-VVPAT tally matches in Nanded

Even as the Opposition parties are crying foul over the ruling Mahayuti alliance's stupendous victory in Maharashtra assembly polls alleging EVM malpractice, a district administration in Nanded has verified 75 VVPAT machines with votes on EVMs and found no difference in the tally.

The candidate-wise votes obtained on EVMs from five centres in each assembly constituency in the district were tallied with VVPATs, said the authorities in Nanded.

This development comes even as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Supreme Court to take note of the growing 'public demand' for ballot paper voting due to "doubts" about the mandate in assembly elections.

After their rout in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), upped the ante against electronic voting machines (EVMs) alleging that EVM malpractices had taken place in the polls.

The MVA has demanded for a return of the ballot papers system to restore public trust in the electoral process.

Tallying EVM votes at Nanded

According to the Nanded district collector Abhijit Raut, the counting and verification exercise of the EVM votes was conducted on the instructions given by the Election Commission. The candidate-wise votes obtained on EVMs from five centres in each assembly constituency in the district were tallied with VVPATs, he said.