Maharashtra: Elderly man assaulted in moving train over suspicion of carrying beef

A visibly frightened Ashraf replies that the containers carry meat and he is taking it to his daughter’s house.

One of the men asks Ashraf where he is headed, and what he is carrying.

The video shows a group of men surrounding a meek-looking Ashraf as he holds on to two plastic bottles and quizzing him about its contents. Many others in the crowd are seen recording videos of the “interrogation” while several others look on. Some of them grin at Ashraf’s predicament too.

According to reports, the incident happened earlier this week in Dhule Express, when the elderly man, identified as Ashraf Munyar, a resident of Jalgaon, was travelling to his daughter’s house in Malegaon.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have confirmed the incident and said an FIR has been filed against the offenders. Police are looking for the accused persons.

An elderly man in Maharashtra’s Nashik was slapped and abused by fellow passengers on the suspicion of carrying beef. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, has invited widespread condemnation and criticism against the Eknath Shinde government from Opposition quarters.

AIMIM strongly condemns this act by goons and like many Indians who have spoken out against this incident our party president @asadowaisi sahab spoke to the aged man’s son and extended all support. I have personally spoken to officials of the railway police in Thane to register… https://t.co/RXq03LCinb

While Ashraf says it is goat meat and not beef, one of the aggressive passengers slap him while others record the incident on their phones.

“We will know about it (the meat he is carrying) once we get it tested,” says one man.

Another chides him for carrying meat during Sawan season.

Slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks is prohibited under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act of 1976.

Case filed, probe on

GRP, which are looking for the offenders, say a case has been filed into the incident. They said Ashraf was initially reluctant to lodge an FIR.

Reports said, police have identified the two accused who are residents of Dhule and a team has been sent to Dhule to look for them.

Opposition lashes out at govt

The incident has triggered a political slugfest in the state with the Opposition slamming the Eknath Shinde government for the dismal state of law and order situation in the state.

“Some youngsters beat him up because they thought he was carrying beef. This is not Maharashtra. This is not our culture. Where will this stop,” said NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad.

"80 per cent people in Maharashtra are non-vegetarians, this is our Maharashtra. 95 per cent of the people on the coastal line are non-vegetarians. We respect all religions. We respect Jains too, but what's this hate of beating people on the basis of suspicion? They would have run away by now too. How are they not ashamed to beat someone, who is as old as your father," he added.

Can't be mute spectators: AIMIM MP



Sharing the video on his X handle, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, while criticizing the Maharashtra government over the incident, asserted that it is time people from the community stood up against such abuse.

"We just can't be mute spectators. It's high time we, all secular Indians, should come together to defeat these forces. How so much poison has spread among these men and how could they even think of doing such a thing to somebody who maybe their grandfathers' age," Jaleel, an MP from Aurangabad, posted on his X handle.

"Enough of giving memorandums and expressing our anger on social media. If the government and police are turning a blind eye, then we as a community need to stand and counter these forces. It has become a normal trend now and we as Indians our doing nothing," he added.