Maharashtra directs schools to sing full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ for a week

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has directed all the schools in the state to sing the complete version of national song 'Vande Mataram' from October 31 to November 7.

The School Education Department issued a circular to this effect on October 27.

The move was, however, opposed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi, who said the recital of Vande Mataram should not be made mandatory as everyone's belief systems were different. But it drew a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP, which said the MLA should shift to Pakistan if he does not respect the national song.

Vande Mataram, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, completes 150 years on October 31, the circular said.

In the schools across the state, the first two stanzas of the national song are sung at present. However, on the occasion of its 150 years, the full version of Vande Mataram should be sung in the schools of all mediums from October 31 to November 7. The schools should also put up an exhibition depicting the history of the song, it said.

SP MLA Azmi said making it mandatory to sing Vande Mataram was not right as everyone's religious beliefs were different. Islam gives a lot of importance to respecting one's mother, but it does not allow prostrating before her, he said.

Targeting the BJP without naming it, Azmi said, "You do nothing, don't carry out any development. Just indulge in Hindu-Muslim (politics) and win (elections)...When a tiger tastes blood, it keeps looking for it. So they keep doing research on issues that could upset Muslims."



Reacting to it, Maharashtra BJP media chief Navnath Ban said, "If Abu Azmi is allergic to Vande Mataram, then he should move to Pakistan or any other country of his choice. If he wishes to live here, he needs to respect Vande Mataram and recite it."



In the circular, the school department also attached a letter written on February 18 by Radha Bhide of Thane-based Rajmata Jijabai Trust to Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State for School Education, making the demand that the complete version of Vande Mataram song be sung in schools from October 31 to November 7. PTI

