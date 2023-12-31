Maharashtra CM orders civic commissioner to ‘celebrate Diwali’ on Jan 22

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked the Mumbai civic commissioner to illuminate temples and buildings here with decorative lights and "celebrate Diwali" on January 22, the day of consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and more than 6,000 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya in UP.

Speaking at a cleanliness drive in Mumbai, CM Shinde said, "The Ram temple will be inaugurated on January 22. I want to ask to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to celebrate Diwali across Mumbai city. Let there be lots of decorative lightings on all the temples and buildings in Mumbai." "All parts of Maharashtra should celebrate on January 22 with Diwali-like enthusiasm," the CM told reporters while responding to a question.

The chief minister said the Ram temple was a dream of (Shiv Sena founder) late Balasaheb Thackeray and several devotees of Lord Ram.

"Modiji made the dream (of building the Ram temple) into a reality. What PM Modi speaks, he ensures to make it a reality. Be it the Railways or airports, he implements his promises. Everyone accepts Modi's guarantees," Shinde said.

He thanked PM Modi for turning into reality the dream of crores of Indians and Balasaheb Thackeray's wish of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Shinde said the only guarantee that works in the country at present is PM Modi's guarantee. The results of the recent assembly elections in three states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh) have proved it, he added.

Asked if the Ram temple inauguration was being used for political gains, Shinde said, "The Ram temple is a matter of people's faith, thus it cannot be a political issue." Those who were known for working from home, will sit permanently at home. They will get a strong message from voters, he said indirectly referring to his predecessor former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Such people should think properly before making any comment over the Ram temple, Shinde said.

On Sunday, deep cleaning initiatives were undertaken at 10 places in Mumbai as part of the government's ongoing drive to bring down the air pollution in the state capital and make it clean.

Shinde spoke about the importance of such a campaign in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

"We use recycled water for deep cleaning. We have not used drinking water for this purpose," he told reporters.

The cleaning of beaches, major and small roads, public toilets and other places has been undertaken and the people, NGOs and schools are part of this drive, the CM said.

"We need to take this cleanliness drive to all parts of the states. All the municipal corporations, councils and small towns will implement this cleanliness drive. Competitions will be organised among different self-governing bodies," he said.

Shinde said his government is also encouraging road repairs as part of this drive. If there are some empty plots, concept like an urban forest can be implemented there, he said.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a broom in his hand (as part of a cleanliness drive), people criticised it as a photo-op. But what he started in 2015, people have realised the importance of it now," the CM said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)