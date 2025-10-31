Will take decision on farm loan waiver by June 30 next year, says Maharashtra CM

Amravati, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu, who is leading a massive protest for farm loan waiver.

The meeting between the CM and Kadu took place at Sahyadri guesthouse here after the former arrived in the metropolis following his official engagements in Amravati.

Fadnavis said the ruling Mahayuti had promised loan waiver in its election campaign.

The CM said he told protestors that presently it is important to ensure farmers get money in their bank accounts as compensation for flood relief and also to prepare for Rabi sowing.

Loan recovery will happen in June, he added.

"So far Rs 8500 crore has been released and about Rs 6000 crore has been credited to the farmers bank accounts. In the next 15 days, 90 per cent farmers will get money. The protestors have taken the decision positively," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also said a high level committee has been formed under his principal economic advisor Pravin Pardeshi to recommend short-term and long-term measures aimed at freeing farmers from recurring debt trap and improving their living standards.

"The committee has been asked to submit its report in the first week of April 2026 regarding how to implement loan waiver, following which a decision on loan waiver will be taken by June 30," the CM said.

He said agriculture produce procurement centres have started and farmers should give their produce only to those who pay them the MSP.

Bachchu Kadu told reporters he was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

"At least we have a date when decision on loan waiver is expected. We will take a decision on future course of action after discussion with all farmer leaders," he said.

Earlier, speaking in Amravati, the CM said his government stands with farmers and will try to arrive at the best possible solution for them in the meeting with Kadu.

"I've urged everyone not to take a rigid stand. We must work in the interest of farmers," the CM had said.

Fadnavis had asked Kadu and other farmer agitation leaders to come to Mumbai for discussions over their demands, instead of holding protests that inconvenience the public and may be exploited by "vested interests".

PTI

