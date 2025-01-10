Maharashtra BEST bus tragedy: Court denies bail to driver Sanjay More

Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A Mumbai court on Friday denied bail to the driver of the BEST bus involved in the December 10 accident in Kurla East, which resulted in the deaths of seven persons and injured more than 40.

An electric bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking had hit several vehicles late night that day on the arterial SG Barve Road, following which driver Sanjay More was arrested under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

More's bail plea was rejected by Additional Sessions Judge VM Pathade, though a detailed order has not been made available as yet.

In his plea filed through advocate Samadhan Sulane, More had claimed the accident was the result of a mechanical fault in the bus and that he had been unjustly arrested.

The prosecution, however, contended no technical fault was found in the ill-fated bus.

After hearing arguments from both sides, judge Pathade rejected More's bail plea. PTI

