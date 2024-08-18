Maharashtra | 80 students admitted to hospital after consuming biscuits in govt school

Nearly 80 students from a district council school in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district were hospitalised after consuming biscuits that were given to them as part of a nutritional meal program, officials said on Sunday.

A local official revealed that the children complained of nausea and vomiting after eating the biscuits around 8.30 am on Saturday at the school in Keket Jalgaon village.

On receiving this information, the village head and other authorities swung into action and reached the school. They also arranged transportation to a hospital. The students were rushed to a rural hospital, where their condition was termed as stable.

“On Saturday morning, around 8.30 am, after consuming biscuits, 257 students reported symptoms of food poisoning. Among them, 153 were brought to the hospital, while some of them were treated and sent home.”

However, seven students who developed severe symptoms were shifted to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civil Hospital for further treatment, Ghughe stated.

An investigation into the cause of the food poisoning is underway.

