Maharashtra: 6 dead in fire at gloves factory

Six people were killed in a fire that erupted in a gloves factory in Maharashtra on Sunday (December 31) morning.

Reports quoting workers who managed to escape said they were sleeping inside the premises when the fire broke out at around 2.15 am.

“We received a call at 2.15 am. When we reached the site, the entire factory was on fire. Our officers entered and the bodies of six people have recovered,” Mohan Mungse, a fire told ANI.

Fire tenders are currently extinguishing the blaze.

Earlier reports said five people were trapped inside the building. Fire department officials later confirmed that six people were killed in the incident.

(More inputs awaited)