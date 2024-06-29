Maharashtra: 6 dead in car crash on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

In a horrific accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway about 400 km from Mumbai, at least 6 people were killed and 4 injured when a car entered the highway from the wrong direction and collided with another speeding car.

At about 11 pm, a Maruti Swift Dzire drove into the expressway from the wrong side after refuelling and hit a Maruti Ertiga that was going from Nagpur to Mumbai. The impact of the collision was so bad that the Ertiga went flying in the air and landed on the barricade on one side of the road. The passengers in the Ertiga were also flung into the air and landed on the road.

The Swift Dzire was crushed by the force of the collision. Six people died on the spot. The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

The highway police and Jalna police rushed to the scene of the accident. A crane was arranged to remove the cars and clear the highway.

The accident occurred near Kadwanchi village on the Samruddhi Highway in Jalna district in Maharashtra. The 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg is one of India’s longest greenfield road projects, and connects Mumbai and Nagpur. The 6-lane expressway is not yet fully functional.