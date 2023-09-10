Maharashtra: 4 men booked after 16-year-old girl they harassed kills self

Thane, Sep 10 (PTI) Four persons have been booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly harassing a 16-year-old girl leading to her ending her life, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl was taken by the four accused to a 'hookah' party and then to the house of a friend where they harassed her, the Bazarpeth police station official said.

"The girl committed suicide by hanging on Friday when her brother went out of the house for some work. As per the family, she was disturbed all through the day. The body was sent for post mortem at JJ Hospital and the report is awaited," he said.

Based on the complaint of her kin, the four persons have been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but no one has been arrested as yet, the official informed. PTI COR BNM BNM

