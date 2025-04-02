Maharashtra: 13-year-old held for ‘bludgeoning woman to death’ over phone

Did the OTT show Adolescence leave you shaken to the core? While stabbings by teenagers were apparently the inspiration behind the British show, India is no stranger to such incidents either.

A 13-year-old boy — of the same age as the protagonist in Adolescence — has been detained for the alleged murder of a woman in Maharashtra’s Jalna, apparently because she had once scolded him and thrown his mobile phone in water in a fit of rage.

Murder for a phone?

Meera alias Sandhya Bondare, a 41-year-old woman, was found dead in her fields at Antarwali Tembhi village in Jalna tehsil on March 25. She had been brutally clobbered to death, forensic doctors found.

During the probe, police found that Bondare had scolded a 13-year-old boy in the neighbourhood because he had been repeatedly stopping water from a channel from reaching her fields. On one occasion, out of sheer anger and frustration, she had snatched his mobile phone and dunked it in water.

Confessed, say police

The boy reportedly nursed a grudge against her, and when she was asleep in her fields on the afternoon on March 25, he allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a stone.

A police official told news agency PTI that the boy confessed to the crime, adding that he would be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board.

(With agency inputs)