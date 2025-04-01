Shinde comment row: Police summon spectators at Kunal Kamra’s show

In a latest development in comedian Kunal Kamra’s controversy, the Maharashtra Police has now issued summons to the audience members who had attended Kamra’s Naya Bharat show at Habitat Studio on February 2.

It is in this show, which was later uploaded on his YouTube channel on March 23, that he had cracked a joke on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, which sparked off a huge controversy.

Also read: Kamra will receive Sena-style welcome when he comes to Mumbai, says party leader Gaddar jibe The summons to the audience members have been issued under CRPC Section 179, which allows the police to bring in witnesses and question them. The stand-up comic had performed a parody song with a 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Shinde at the Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar. This had sparked off a violent backlash as Shiv Sena supporters vandalised the club and the hotel last week. According to experts, the police have the right to call people who attended the show as witnesses and interrogate them and record their statements. But it does seem unnecessary since the show's video recording is available in the form of electronic evidence. Also read: Police should not test our patience, arrest Kamra soon: Maharashtra minister Police summons for Kamra Meanwhile, as Kamra was expected to appear before the Khar police on March 31, after a summons had been issued to him earlier, they went to his residence in Mumbai. But the police found that his house was locked. Kamra reacted to this by posting on X that the police were wasting their time. “Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources...," Kamra said on X, as he shared a photograph of him standing at the balcony of an accommodation he is currently residing in.

Going to an address where I haven’t lived for the last 10 Years is a waste of your time & public resources… pic.twitter.com/GtZ6wbcwZn — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 31, 2025