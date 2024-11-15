Kharge to Shah: Who in Congress has said Article 370 will be restored?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (November 14) accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading lies that the grand old party intends to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and pointed out the contentious provision was repealed by Parliament.

He accused the BJP of keeping the Article 370 issue alive merely to create divisions in society.

Addressing a press conference in Pune ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Kharge also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abusing the Congress and its senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge questions Shah

"Amit Shah, in his poll rallies, accuses the Congress of spreading lies. (But) He (himself) is saying the Congress wants to bring back Article 370 (in J&K). Tell me, who said that and when? You are raking up an issue. If it (resolution to repeal Article 370) had been already passed in Parliament, why are you raking up the issue again? It means you want to keep the issue alive to divide. If you want to say this, go to Kashmir and say it. Elections are over in Kashmir," Kharge noted.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu & Kashmir, was nullified by the BJP-led central government in August 2019.

The Congress is aligned with the National Conference, which heads the government in J&K. Last week, the Jammu and Kashmir assembly passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives for restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress president said one of the BJP leaders is saying 'batenge toh katenge' (we will perish if we are divided) and questioned the rationale behind coining such a slogan.

'Country is united'

"Why (give such a slogan)? The country is united. The Congress worked to keep the country united. (To keep the country united) Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. The Congress did this (sacrifices), but you neither fought for the country's unity, nor its independence or the poor," Kharge opined, hitting out at the BJP.

He pointed out that it was the Congress which made provision for reservation in the Constitution as first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar worked to approve the quota for SCs/STs in jobs and education.

"But they (BJP) are still raking up the (reservation) issue," Kharge remarked.

He claimed the BJP is pitting the country's towering political figures like Nehru, Ambedkar, Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose against each other.

"They (BJP) now say Babasaheb wanted to do this, but Jawaharlal Nehru did this. Vallabhbahi Patel said this and Bose said that. When they were alive, you were against the Constitution. You did not even keep the Indian flag in your office.

"You were not ready to accept the Ashok Chakra (centred in middle of the tricolour) and you wanted to have a Constitution on the basis of Manu (Manusmriti, an ancient religious text) and now you remember the Constitution," he insisted.

Pre-poll guarantees implemented: Kharge

The AICC president asserted the Congress wants to keep the country united and was ready to make any sacrifice for it.

Just 5 per cent people in the country hold 62 per cent wealth and 50 per cent people have only 3 per cent wealth, he said.

"Instead of reducing this disparity, Modiji is encouraging his friends by selling public sector units. The maximum drug supply is taking place at the port given to Adani. In October, 400 kg cocaine was seized. In February, 4,000 kg charas was seized. Illegal things are being brought in which are destroying (youths in) Pune, Bengaluru, Punjab," Kharge averred.

Asked how the Congress and opposition MVA will mobilise finances to fund populist schemes promised in their manifestos if they come to power in Maharashtra, he said, "Give us power, we will give you a budget. We work as per the budget." "We do not believe in 'khoke' (boxes of money), but 'doke' (brain). We have brains and they have khoke," the Congress leader remarked.

Congress governments have successfully implemented pre-poll guarantees in Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Kharge asserted.

Kharge said he had visited Vidarbha, Marathwada and Nashik regions where farmers sought good rates for soybean, cotton and onion.

The Congress will procure soybean at Rs 7,000 per quintal if it comes to power, and will also set up a price regulation committee for onions, he said.

He backed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's claim that BJP tried to bribe 50 Congress MLAs with Rs 50 crore.

(With agency inputs)