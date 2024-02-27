Jarange in trouble as Speaker seeks SIT probe into conspiracy to unsettle Maharashtra

Taking suo moto cognizance of the controversial remarks made by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday (February 27) directed the state government to set up an SIT to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations.

The issue was raised by Ashish Shelar (BJP) in the Assembly. He said that provocative language to incite violence has no place in democracy. Shelar demanded to know who was behind Jarange's actions, aimed at creating "unrest" in the state.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Sunday (February 25 ), Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. The activist also said that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy chief minister. Jarange had also claimed that an attempt was made to poison him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it.

Shelar alleged there was a conspiracy to unsettle Maharashtra and malign the Maratha community, known to be brave and disciplined. “We have been supporting Jarange's demands but are critical of his threatening remarks against Fadnavis,” the BJP leader said.

Taking note of the allegations, Speaker Narwekar instructed the government to conduct a detailed inquiry by setting up a special investigation team (SIT).

Fadnavis said in the House that he has no complaints against Jarange. The SIT will investigate whose "script" he is speaking, he said. “Jarange may have made wild allegations against me. But the entire Maratha community supports me," he said.

On Monday (February 26), Jarange announced he is withdrawing his 17-day-old fast undertaken over the Maratha quota issue, insisting that he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits.

The decision by Jarange, who has launched fast multiple times since August 2023, came a day after he announced a march to Mumbai to press for his demands of quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community and coincided with the start of the state legislature's budget session in Mumbai.

At a special session last week, the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent separate reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

Jarange, however, insisted on quota for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and had continued his fast.

(With agency inputs)

