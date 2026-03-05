Sena (UBT) alleges Dhankhar forced to resign for sharing ‘explosive’ ideas with Opposition

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar was made to resign citing health reasons after the BJP-led government learnt that he was exchanging “explosive” ideas with opposition leaders, the Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed on Thursday.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the party said Dhankar, as the chairman of Rajya Sabha, would often give sermons praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Dhankhar thought he would occupy the constitutional post, it said.

However, suddenly, the government “issued orders and Dhankhar had to permanently sit at home”, the editorial said.

Dhankhar quit as vice president on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons and medical advice. His sudden exit had led to speculations and prompted the Opposition to allege that he had quit under pressure from the government.

The editorial said that the day Dhankar tendered his resignation, he was in good health. It further claimed that Dhankar never said he would be quitting because he was unwell.

“The former vice-president has brought the truth before people. But he should shed light on what transpired behind the scenes in his Parliament office,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) said.

It further said, “Dhankar had established a good relationship with political parties opposed to the government, and he would exchange explosive ideas in his private meetings with them.” The editorial said the government got the information about these meetings.

“It was then decided (by the government) that the vice-president was not well and needed treatment and rest. Accordingly, a medical certificate was prepared and attached to the resignation letter,” the Sena (UBT) claimed. PTI

