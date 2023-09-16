It's official. Aurangabad, Osmanabad get new names

With the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government issuing a notification on Friday (September 15) night, Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts would now be known as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

The suggestions and objections sought a few months ago have been considered and the decision to change the names at the sub-division, village, taluka and district levels has been taken, the notification issued by the state Revenue Department on Friday (September 15) night in Mumbai said.

The decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s last cabinet meeting chaired by the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, 2022 just before he resigned.

However, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who were sworn in a day later, had said the Thackeray-led dispensation’s decision to rename these places was illegal as it was taken by it after the Governor had asked it to prove majority in the state assembly.

The Shinde government in July last year gave a cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

In the MVA government’s last cabinet meeting, Aurangabad was renamed as Sambhajinagar, but the Shinde government added ‘Chhatrapati’ prefix to it.

