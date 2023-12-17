Industrialist Sajjan Jindal booked after Mumbai actress accuses him of rape

The Mumbai police have booked industrialist Sajjan Jindal on the charges of rape, molestation and criminal intimidation following a complaint from a 30-year-old Mumbai-based actress. Jindal is the chairman and managing director (MD) of JSW Group of companies.

The case was registered on December 13 on the direction of a local court. However, the city police are yet to summon Jindal in the matter. Though the JSW group is yet to official react to the charges, sources close to the firm said they are consulting lawyers on the legal recourse.



The police has invoked sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



According to the statement given by the complainant to the Mumbai police, the incident occurred at a penthouse in Jindal’s office in Bandra Kurla Complex on January 24, 2022. Jindal reportedly called her to visit him at the JSW office in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) on the pretext of showing her his penthouse. He then took her to the top floor of the building and led her inside the bathroom, where he allegedly sexually abused her. “... I insisted that we limit the relationship to kisses and cuddles; however, Jindal wasn’t agreeing to the same,” she said.



The FIR adds that the two first met in October 2021 during an IPL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium through her brother who is a property consultant. Later in December 2021 that year, she met Jindal again in Jaipur at the wedding of a prominent politician’s son. The two exchanged numbers and kept in touch. In the same month, Jindal also offered her his credit card credentials “so that she could use them”. However, the victim asserted that she refused it.



She alleged that they met a few more times, following which the accused made sexual advances towards her multiple times despite her not giving consent. The victim alleged that post the January 24, 2022 incident Jindal stopped answering her calls and snapped ties and also allegedly threatened her and even blocked her number.