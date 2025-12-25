IN PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport as it starts operations

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), jointly developed by Adani Airports Holdings and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), commenced operations on Thursday (December 25).

In a message to passengers, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the new airport would help ease congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport. “Mumbai has been under strain for the past 10 years. The current airport was operating at full capacity, and NMIA will help decongest air traffic,” he told NDTV.

Future-ready global gateway

After years of development, the greenfield airport is being positioned as a future-ready global gateway.

IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru landed at NMIA at 8 am and was accorded a water cannon salute, a ceremonial aviation tradition in which fire tenders spray arcs of water over an aircraft as it taxis.

The arrival was followed by the airport’s first departure, IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, which took off at 8.40 am.

Sharing updates on social media, the Adani Group said a new chapter in Indian aviation was taking shape, noting that after years of planning and execution, the Navi Mumbai International Airport was ready to welcome its first flight.

Operations at NMIA began on Thursday (December 25) with an IndiGo flight, which was accorded a water salute on the runway. Photo: X/@AdaniOnline

The airport is designed to handle up to 90 million passengers annually, opening new possibilities not only for Mumbai but for the country as a whole. Photo: X/@AdaniOnline

Strategically located in Navi Mumbai, the airport is expected to boost India’s global connectivity while supporting regional economic growth, trade and tourism. Photo: X/@AdaniOnline