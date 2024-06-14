I'm focussed on development and Maharashtra polls, says Ajit on 'Organiser' article

Pune, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday asserted his focus was on development and the upcoming assembly polls as he sought to sidestep questions related to an article in an RSS-linked publication that was critical of the BJP's alliance with the NCP.

Asked about the article published in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated magazine 'Organiser' after the Lok Sabha poll results, the NCP president, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government one year ago, said he does not want to speak on the issue.

"A lot of leaders are expressing their views and opinions after the polls. In a democracy, it is their right to express their opinions and I do not want to react to them. I have focussed myself on development, how we can provide additional help and complete more development works. My attempt will be on how we, as Mahayuti, can face the state assembly polls with new energy," he told reporters in Pune when asked about the article.

The ruling Mahayuti consists of the Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in October.

The article in the magazine, penned by an RSS ideologue, analysed the Lok Sabha poll results and called them a ‘reality check’ for "overconfident" BJP workers. It also had a reference to Maharashtra, where the BJP fared poorly as its seat tally came to down to nine from 23 in 2019.

“Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations. NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP though BJP and split SS (Shiv Sena) had a comfortable majority. Sharad Pawar would have faded away in two-three years as NCP would have lost energy with infighting between cousins,” it said.

“Why was this ill-advised step taken? BJP supporters were hurt because they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value. After years of struggle to become numero uno in Maharashtra, it became just another political party without any difference,” the article noted. PTI

