IIT-Bombay students fined Rs 1.2 lakh each for allegedly lampooning Ramayan

In a decision denounced by many, the IIT Bombay has fined four students Rs 1.2 lakh each – almost a semester’s tuition fee – and another four Rs 40,000 each for staging a play which allegedly portrayed Ramayana’s lead characters in poor light.

The play, Raahovan, was staged at the Indian Institute of Technology’s annual performing arts festival on March 31. A video went viral in the next few days, showing clippings of the play vis-a-vis the Ramayana story, sparking allegations that the religious sentiments of some students had been hurt.

In one video, a student playing Sita reportedly praises her "kidnapper" and the place she is taken to. After the complaints, the IIT set up a disciplinary action committee which made the recommendations.

Four graduating students have been penalised Rs 1.2 lakh each and will not get any recognition for any gymkhana awards.

Four junior students have been asked to pay Rs 40,000 each and have also been debarred from hostel facilities, media reports said.

The penalties were announced on June 4 – the day of the Lok Sabha election results.



Several students dubbed action harsh and uncalled for. One student said the play was a feminist take on a tribal society and was well received by the audience and the judges.

IIT warning

IIT Bombay has said the fines have to be paid by June 20. Any breach of the penalty will result in further sanctions.

"We welcome the disciplinary action taken by the IIT Bombay administration against those involved in the play which depicted the Ramayana in a derogatory manner," a complainant group said on X.

"We urge the administration to establish guidelines to ensure that no religion is ridiculed under the guise of freedom of expression on campus."

Assault on freedom

Others had differing opinions. One person argued that the action was an assault of freedom of expression.

"I had always heard that educational institutions should be safe spaces, safe for voicing opinions. Alas, even IITs are no longer safe spaces," one person said on X.

Said another: "This is egregious. Students cannot be fined in colleges for being disrespectful to any religion... IIT Bombay must take this back."