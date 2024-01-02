How a community radio station is spearheading education for the poor in Maharashtra

Run by the Pune-based Vishwas Dnyan Prabodhini and Research Institute, the community radio’s core aim is to provide education to children for whom smartphones are the unattainable luxury. The institute was founded by Vinayak Vishwanath alias Appa Pendse in 1962 with the objective of fostering leadership development and education and, ultimately, changing the face of the nation.

Having branded itself as “an educational experiment for the intellectually gifted,” the institute has centres in Nigdi, Solapur, and Harali with sub-centres in Salumbre, Shivapur, and Velhe. It also has extension centres in Ambajogai, Dombivali, and Borivali.



Recordings broadcast for students



Zila Parishad schools and Municipal schools in Nashik district provide free education to students from Class 3 to Class 10. Thanks to the radio station, what is taught in these schools is on the airwave for the convenience of the students. According to the radio station director, H V Kulkarni, the lessons are streamed for 14 hours a day.



Audio lectures were aired and made accessible to all the students who study in Zila Parishad and Nashik Municipal schools. The programme was broadcast in various languages; Hindi, English, Marathi, and Sanskrit.



“The syllabus prepared by the government was recorded and broadcast without missing a single lesson. Teachers also distributed 451M devices with USB, Bluetooth, and high-end speakers to students in areas where there are no radios,” Kulkarni said.

