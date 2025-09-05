Uproar over new 'Halal lifestyle' township project near Mumbai; NHRC seeks probe

A real estate project in Neral, titled 'Sukoon Empire' in Karjat, approximately 100 km from Mumbai, has sparked a political controversy and unease, following the viral spread of its promotional video on social media.

The advertisement for the proposed “Halal Lifestyle Township” has evoked strong criticism, with claims that the project is being positioned as a housing enclave tailored to a specific religious community.

Nation within the nation The chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, who posted the video clip on social media, and flagged it, called the advert a “Nation within the Nation”. Further, he said the NHRC has shot off a letter to the Maharashtra government seeking a probe and an Action Taken Report (ATR).

यह विज्ञापन नहीं विष व्यापन है।

मुंबई के पास करजत इलाके में केवल मुसलमान मज़हब वालों के लिए हलाल लाइफ़ स्टाइल वाली टाउनशिप बनाई जा रही है।

यह Nation Within The Nation है,महाराष्ट्र सरकार को नोटिस किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/zYtW4PN4Qt — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) September 1, 2025