Uproar over new 'Halal lifestyle' township project near Mumbai; NHRC seeks probe
The project has drawn sharp criticism for allegedly catering only to a particular religious community. NHRC chairperson said it's like a 'nation within a nation'
A real estate project in Neral, titled 'Sukoon Empire' in Karjat, approximately 100 km from Mumbai, has sparked a political controversy and unease, following the viral spread of its promotional video on social media.
The advertisement for the proposed “Halal Lifestyle Township” has evoked strong criticism, with claims that the project is being positioned as a housing enclave tailored to a specific religious community.
Nation within the nation
The chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, who posted the video clip on social media, and flagged it, called the advert a “Nation within the Nation”. Further, he said the NHRC has shot off a letter to the Maharashtra government seeking a probe and an Action Taken Report (ATR).
Kanoongo wrote in his post that this is not an advertisement but spreading poison. In the Karjat area near Mumbai, a township with halal lifestyle is being built exclusively for those of the Muslim faith, he pointed out, adding that amounts to being "a nation within the nation.”
The promotional video, which features a woman wearing a hijab portrays the township as a haven for “authentic community living” for like-minded families, emphasising a “safe Halal environment” for children. It also claims that there is an convenient access to prayer areas and spaces for communal gatherings.
Order probe into project: SS
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) spokesperson Krishna Hegde too dived into the row, questioning the intent behind the advertisement. He demanded that the promotional video be withdrawn and urged the state government to conduct a probe into the project.