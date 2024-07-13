Had Vajpayee been in Indira’s shoes, he’d have declared Emergency too: Raut

Reacting to the raging controversy over the NDA government declaring June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Divas or Constitution Murder Day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that had the late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee been in a situation that the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was in, he would have declared Emergency as well.

He reminded people that even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. Raut said it had been a matter of national security.

Why Emergency was declared

“An open announcement was made from Ramlila Maidan. Our Army was told not to follow the government’s orders. The police were being incited to not follow the government’s orders. So, in such a situation, had Atal Bihari Vajpayee been the prime minister, he, too, would have imposed an Emergency. It was a matter of national security. Some people were making bombs and setting off bombs in various places,” Raut said at a press conference on Saturday (July 13).

Raut added that Home Minister Amit Shah did not know “anything about the Emergency” and the BJP praises Bala Saheb Thackeray with the “fake Shiv Sena” (referring to the faction led by Eknath Shinde) without knowing that the Shiv Sena founder had openly supported the Emergency. And so had RSS, Raut said. “He (Thackeray) supported the Emergency because he felt the anarchy in the country needed to be controlled,” he added.