Govt negligence led to blast at Nagpur explosives factory: Cong leader

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The recent blast at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur, in which 19 persons were killed, is a result of government negligence, Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged in the Maharashtra assembly on Wednesday.

Claiming that 43 workers have lost their lives in similar incidents that occurred in various explosives factories in Nagpur district over the past one-and-a-half years, he accused the state government as well as the Centre of not taking concrete action despite requests for conducting safety audits of such units.

At least 19 workers died and 23 others were injured in the blast at the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district on Sunday morning. Eighteen of the workers died on Sunday and one succumbed on Monday.

Raising a suspension motion, Wadettiwar termed the Nagpur blast incident as "tragic and shocking", and criticised the state government over the blast.

He demanded an immediate and detailed discussion on the issue.

Taking an aggressive stand over the issue in the assembly, Wadettiwar said there are 11 explosives factories in Nagpur district, and added that 43 workers, including 25 women, have died in blasts in several of these units in the past 18 months.

Referring to the latest incident on Sunday morning, he said 20 workers were killed, of whom 19 were women.

"These labourers risk their lives for a daily wage of Rs 300. Do the lives of the poor have no value for this government?" he asked.

Announcing compensation of Rs 15 lakh or Rs 50 lakh will not bring back the lost lives, the Congress leader said the families of the deceased were left devastated.

"Despite repeated requests to conduct safety audits of such companies, no concrete action has been taken by the state or the Centre," he said, adding that the government's negligence led to the Nagpur incident.

He pointed out that the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) office is located barely 10 km from the site, yet inspections are not carried out seriously.

He also questioned the role of the factories inspectorate and the labour department, asking why strict action has not been taken despite recurring incidents.

The families of the deceased want assurances of safety rather than monetary compensation, he said, adding that there is not even a proper road leading to the factory where the explosion occurred.

Taking note of the seriousness of the matter, the assembly speaker said the issue would be discussed in detail through a calling attention motion by Friday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)