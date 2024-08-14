Goa: Delhi tourist murdered at Baga beach; 3 held

Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old visitor from Delhi was killed allegedly by three persons at the Baga beach in Goa when he resisted their robbery attempt, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the three accused were arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The victim, identified as Harish Tanwar from Delhi, was sitting at a secluded place at the Baga beach in North Goa district when the three accused tried to rob his bag, an official from Calangute police station said.

"When he resisted, one of the accused stabbed him. The victim died on the spot during the scuffle," he said.

The body was found at the Baga beach on Monday morning.

The police arrested the three accused - Sahil Kumar, Noor Khan and Sunil Vishwakarma - on Tuesday, he said, adding that they have confessed to the crime.

Noor, a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided in Goa's Parra area and worked as a tailor in Calangute village.

Kumar, a native of Uttarakhand, and Vishwakarma, hailing from Nepal, were involved in petty thefts in the past, the official said.

The three persons were on Tuesday evening produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class at Mapusa which remanded them in four-day judicial custody, he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)