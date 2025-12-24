Goa court grants bail to two managers of fire-ravaged nightclub

In a latest development in the Goa nightclub fire tragedy, the two managers of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub arrested in connection with the fire that killed 25 people at the entertainment hotspot earlier this month, have been granted bail.

District judge D V Patkar on Tuesday (December 24) granted bail with certain conditions to Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur, both managers of the club, while it rejected a similar application by a third manager, Vivek Singh.

All three were arrested on December 7, a day after a devastating fire ripped through the nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa.

Bail conditions

Advocate Vinayak Parab, representing Singhania (bar manager) and Thakur (gate manager), said that while granting bail, the court ruled that the applicants shall not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

The court made it clear that the duo shall not leave India without its prior written permission.

According to Parab, the court directed that the accused shall make themselves available for interrogation by the Investigating Officer (IO) as and when required and co-operate in the ongoing probe.

“The applicants shall report before the IO or the PI Anjuna Police Station, once a month, preferably, on first Wednesday, until the filing of a chargesheet/final report,” the bail order said.

Eight arrests

Altogether, 25 persons, 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the major blaze at the nightclub around midnight on December 6.

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the tragedy, including two co-owners of the club, Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh, who were deported from Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies)