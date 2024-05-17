The Federal
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Damaged vehicles after a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump on Monday due to rains and dust storm, in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Thursday | PTI

Bhavesh Bhinde was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday, police said

17 May 2024 3:59 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-05-17 04:13:54)

Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of an advertising firm responsible for the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai, killing 16 people, was brought to the city early Friday (May 17), according to a police official.

Bhinde, director of M/s Ego Media Pvt. Ltd., the advertising agency which recently installed the billboard that crashed in suburban Ghatkopar on Monday evening, was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday, he said.

Bhinde was then taken to Ahmedabad and from there he was brought to Mumbai by flight, the official said.

The police team along with Bhinde arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 5 am and he was taken to a crime branch office, he said.

He will be produced before the court later in the day, he said.

After trailing Bhinde for three days, the city police nabbed him on Thursday from Udaipur, he said.

The 120 feet x 120 feet hoarding collapsed onto a nearby petrol pump in the Chhedanagar area in Ghatkopar during gusty winds and heavy unseasonal rains, killing 16 people and injuring 75 others.

(With agency inputs)

