Former IAS officer Puja Khedkar's father booked for altercation with official

Former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s father Dilip Khedkar has been booked for reportedly having an altercation with officials at the Pune Collector's office in June.

Pune DCP Smarthna Patil told news agency PTI that a case has been registered against Khedkar at Bundgarden police station on Thursday night following a complaint from a tehsildar-level officer at the Pune district collectorate.



“The complaint says that during Puja’s posting as an assistant collector, Dilip Khedkar allegedly used threatening language against tehsildar Dipak Akade, asking him to allot a cabin to his daughter even as he had no right to interfere in the administrative functioning,” an official said.



A retired government official, Dilip Khedkar was also implicated in a criminal intimidation case filed by the Paud police in Pune. This case involved his wife, Manorama, who was accused of brandishing a gun at someone in the Mulshi area over a land dispute.



Dilip secured an anticipatory bail in that case, while his wife, Manorama, who was arrested by the Pune rural police, was recently released on bail by the court.



The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled Puja Khedkar's selection and permanently barred her from all future exams and selections. She is currently untraceable following the FIR registered against her in Delhi, where she is accused of ‘misrepresenting information’ in her UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 application.



The Delhi High Court on Friday scheduled August 12 to hear Puja’s plea challenging a district court's order denying her anticipatory bail. The FIR against her alleges that she falsified her identity to gain more attempts than allowed in the civil services examination.

