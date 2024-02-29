Forging of CM Shinde's signature: Ajit Pawar assures strict action

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the state assembly on Thursday that strict action would be taken against those involved in forging CM Eknath Shinde's signature.

The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly forging the signature and stamp of CM Shinde.

The forgery came to light due to the alertness of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff after they received some memorandums suggesting certain actions.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar raised the issue in the Lower House on Thursday, saying the issue of fake stamps of the CMO and forging of the chief minister's signature was serious.

"Earlier it was found out that a fake official was in the CMO for six months," he said and demanded strict action.

Deputy CM Pawar assured strict action in the case, saying the government has taken a serious note of the matter and no person found guilty will be spared.

The CMO receives memorandums and letters signed by the chief minister with remarks for further action. The documents are registered with the postage section and the e-office system before they are dispatched to the departments concerned, it said.

Recently, the CMO received 10 to 12 memorandums, pertaining to demands of funds and transfers, with forged signatures and stamps of the chief minister.

Shinde took a serious note and directed the CMO to lodge a police complaint.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 473 (making or possessing a counterfeit seal).

The chief minister has also asked the staff to be more vigilant, the CMO said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)