Fire breaks out in Mumbai mall parking, 25-30 two-wheelers gutted

Agencies
25 Dec 2023 1:29 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-25 13:29:55.0)

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) A fire gutted 25-30 two-wheelers at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday afternoon, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started on the premises at 1:15pm and was doused some time later at 1:40pm, the fire brigade official said.

"The blaze was doused by those around using a hydrant line of the mall itself before fire brigade personnel arrived with one fire tending vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said. PTI

