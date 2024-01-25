Fire at industrial complex in Mumbai doused after 13 hours

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A major fire which broke out at an industrial complex in Goregaon area of Mumbai raged for nearly 13 hours before it was doused on Thursday morning, officials said.

A 25-year-old man suffered 10 to 15 per cent burn injuries in the blaze which erupted at around 8 pm on Wednesday at Asmi Industrial Complex near Ram Mandir railway station, a civic official said.

He was admitted to the civic-run Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari and his condition was stable, the official said.

The fire was confined to coal tar, adhesives, scrap material, plywood, electric wiring and installations, bamboo scaffolding and spilled chemicals from eight to nine units of the complex, according to civic officials.

Mrinal Gore flyover and the road leading to the nearby Ram Mandir railway station were closed for traffic for some time due to the fire and smoke.

The blaze was doused at around 9 am on Thursday, the civic official said. PTI

