Sanatana Dharma row: FIR against Udhayanidhi for 'hurting religious feelings'

Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered a FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on charges of outraging religious feelings and beliefs with comments critical of Sanatana Dharma.

The FIR was filed at the Mira Road police station on Tuesday following the complaint of a Thane resident, an official said on Wednesday (September 13).

The DMK leader recently blamed Sanatana Dharma for promoting division and discrimination among people and called for its eradication, triggering outrage across the country.

The FIR covers Indian Penal Code sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), the official said.

The complainant said Stalin's remarks have hurt the sentiments and religious feelings of those follow Sanatana Dharma.

(With agency inputs)