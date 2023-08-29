Farmers seeking 'adequate' land compensation jump on safety nets at Mumbai's Mantralaya

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of protesting farmers stormed into the Mantralaya building, the administrative headquarter of Maharashtra government, and jumped over the safety nets suspended on its first floor in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 29).

The farmers from Morshi in Amravati (Maharashtra) were seeking an increase in compensation for their land that was acquired for the development of Upper Wardha irrigation project, apart from government jobs for the project-affected people. According to media reports, these farmers were staging a protest outside Morshi tehsil office for the last over 100 days, but the government hasn’t acknowledged their struggle and they were forced to raise their demands at the Mantralaya.





#WATCH | Farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra govt demanding proper compensation for their land jump on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai; police action underway



The farmers jumped over the safety nets and resorted to a protest in support of their demands. They accused the state government of neglecting their demands. They also had a banner around their neck projecting their demands. They indulged in sloganeering while protesting atop the nets. The people who were visiting Mantralaya offices for their work came out to witness the entire drama on different floors of the building.



More than 20 detained



The security personnel swung into action and they could be seen manoeuvring across the safety net to apprehend the protesters who also had pamphlets in their hands with slogans written on them. The police soon managed to nab more than 20 protesters who were subsequently sent to the Marine Drive police station. The video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.





"I had called the farmers here today. They have had a meeting with (State minister) Dada Bhuse. A review of their issues will be done in 15 days and a resolution will be found," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on farmers' protest in Mantralaya today.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Dadaji Bhuse spoke to the protesting farmers who were seeking answers to their grievances. In a video, the minister may be seen struggling to communicate with the agitated farmers. Speaking on the protest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “I had called the farmers in Mumbai on Tuesday. They have had a meeting with State Minister Dada Bhuse. A review of their issues will be done in 15 days and a resolution will be found.” On the other hand, NCP leader Rohit Pawar said had the government heard the voices of the protesting farmers earlier they wouldn’t have to resort to such a move today.



The installation of safety nets on the first floor of the main Mantralaya building was a precautionary measure to prevent any suicide attempt at the administrative headquarters of the Government of Maharashtra.



Resentment brewing



The chaotic scenes at the Mantralaya came a day after several farmers protested in front of MLA Vinod Agrawal’s office at Gondia in Maharashtra, seeking his intervention for the immediate release of pending payment by a cooperative society for procurement of paddy.

The society had allegedly procured 28,059 quintals of paddy worth Rs 5.72 crore from more than 400 farmers but failed to comply with marketing federation norms, the agitators claimed. A police complaint was lodged against 11 directors and four employees of the society but no arrest has been made so far, they said.



