Fadnavis unveils Good Governance Index; bats for 'ease of living', timely services' delivery

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The progress of a state depends on 'ease of living' and this is being prioritised by the Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Speaking after unveiling the Good Governance Index 2024 Report, the CM said citizens receiving various services without delay reflects good governance in the state.

"Good governance will also strengthen the path to Maharashtra becoming a trillion-dollar economy," Fadnavis said.

The District Good Governance Index is a very comprehensive one and reflects the scope of governance according to various sectoral benchmarks, he said, adding the government, in the past, emphasised citizen-centric administration and made the 'Aaple Sarkar' (Your Government) portal available for citizens to resolve grievances.

"The District Good Governance Index is not just a ranking system but also provides room for improvement. The difference in scores between high-performing and low-performing districts is minimal, indicating that all districts are making progress," Fadnavis said.

The District Good Governance Index is based on 161 benchmarks across 10 development sectors, an official release quoted the CM as saying.

While congratulating the district administrations that performed well as per the index, the CM said underperforming districts must enhance their performance based on quality.

He instructed guardian secretaries to focus on improving the standing of their respective districts.

Top Five Districts in the District Good Governance Index by Sector: Agriculture and Allied Sectors: Amravati, Washim, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Parbhani.

Commerce and Industry: Mumbai City, Raigad, Pune, Palghar, Thane.

Human Resource Development: Nashik, Gondia, Pune, Yavatmal, Satara.

Public Health: Sindhudurg, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Beed, Ratnagiri.

Infrastructure: Latur, Nashik, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Hingoli.

Social Development: Gondia, Amravati, Nashik, Dhule, Nagpur.

Economic Governance: Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Raigad, Jalgaon, Bhandara.

Judiciary and Security: Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Raigad.

Environment: Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban.

Citizen-Centric Administration: Nashik, Washim, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Amravati. PTI MR BNM

