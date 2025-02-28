Went to Kumbh to wash off their sin of abandoning Balasaheb's ideology: Shinde hits back at Uddhav

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he took a holy tip at the Maha Kumbh to wash off the sins committed by those who betrayed people by abandoning Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideology, a remark targeted at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

His statement comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray attacked Shinde, saying that taking a dip in the Ganga will not wash away the sin of betraying Maharashtra.

Shinde also said that the accused involved in the rape incident at the Swargate bus station in Pune would be given the strictest punishment.

Speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of an event held the occasion of Sant Ravidas Maharaj Jayanti, he said, "Sixty-five crore devotees participated in the Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the triveni sangam (confluence of three rivers) of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. What can I say about those people who have nothing to do with Prayagraj and Maha Kumbh."

"Uddhav Thackeray says I went to Kumbh to wash off my sins. But I went there to seek spiritual fulfilment and to wash off their sin of committing betrayal by abandoning the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena and its legacy. They abandoned Balasaheb's vision and mistreated Shiv Sainiks," he said.

"I went there to wash off their sins, but they go to London to hide their sins...They are now defaming even Maha Kumbh. They are unable to digest good things happening around. They call us traitors, but what will you call the people who elected 60 MLAs of Shiv Sena?" the deputy CM said.

In the next elections, the opposition parties would be completely decimated, he predicted.

Replying to a question on Uddhav Thackeray's plan to undertake a tour of the state beginning from Thane, the home turf of Shinde, the latter said, "Thane is Balasaheb's bastion, and our Lok Sabha MP from Thane belongs to Shiv Sena. All MLAs from Thane in the Mahayuti alliance were elected. Let them come to Thane or go anywhere else, people will decide their fate." Speaking about the rape of a woman inside a parked bus in Pune, Shinde said it was very unfortunate and condemnable incident.

The government has zero tolerance for crimes against women, he said.

"We will ensure strict action in the case. I have personally spoken to the (Pune) Police Commissioner. The case will be taken up on a fast-track basis. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are monitoring the case developments. The accused will be given the harshest punishment to serve as a deterrent," he said.

Shinde vowed that the Maharashtra government would take strict measures to prevent crimes against women.

"No one should dare to harm our beloved sisters in the future. Our government is committed to their safety and will act decisively against such crimes," he assured. PTI

