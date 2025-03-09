Drunk Pune BMW driver apologises after urination video goes viral; cops take action

A young drunk man, who had stepped out of his BMW and urinated at a traffic stop, has later apologised for his act and surrendered himself to the police.

The video of Gaurav Ahuja, the young man driving a luxury sedan, stopping and urinating at a prominent traffic stop went viral on March 8. Another youth, who has been identified as Bhagyest Oswal, was seen in the video sitting inside the car holding a beer bottle in his hand.

Though, passerbys expressed their disgust, an unruffled Ahuja completed his job and drove off.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media. The police suspected the accused were drunk at that time.

Apology on video

After the public outrage on social media, Ahuja quickly apologised on a video and said he would surrender.

"I am Gaurav Ahuja, what I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, police department and Shinde Saheb,” he said, urging people to give him "a chance". He also requested that his family members should not be bothered and that he will surrender at the Yerwada police station in the next eight hours.

It's not clear whether he meant the deputy chief minister Eknath Shidne when he referred to "Shinde Saheb".

The arrest

Ahuja, who surrendered before the police, and Oswal were taken into custody. The police will produce Ahuja in court later today.

"We saw a young man urinating in public at Shastrinagar Chowk in Yerawada. After the video circulated widely, we launched an inquiry,” said Himmat Jadhao, the deputy commissioner of police.

The police have filed a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences.