'Don't test our patience,' CM tells Jarange; says conspiracy will be exposed soon

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange must not test the patience of his government after the latter made wild allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) while responding to Jarange.

Speaking in Antarwali Sarati earlier in the day, Jarange said Fadnavis was trying to kill him. Jarange also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Jarange had also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim.

"Those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test our patience. They should not create a law and order problem. I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray," Shinde said.

He was speaking to reporters on the eve of the session of the Maharashtra legislature. The Budget session of the state legislature will be held from Monday until March 1. This year, Maharashtra will have a vote-on-account, which is presented to seek House nod to spend funds for a few months.

Asked about Jarange's aggressive stand and the use of expletives in his speeches, Shinde said action would be taken as per law.

It is a conspiracy in progress and it would be exposed soon, the CM said.

The CM said, “Earlier, I believed Jarange to be a genuine person fighting for the (Maratha) community. However, the words uttered by him today do not gel well with the political culture of the state. I wonder if someone is egging on him to use such language.” If Fadnavis was against the Maratha quota, why he would even form a commission in 2018 and get a bill for reservation for the community passed, asked Shinde.

“The legislation was upheld by the Bombay High Court. There was no proper and timely representation in the Supreme Court. Who was chief minister then," he asked, referring to the tenure of Uddhav Thackeray, who then headed the undivided Shiv Sena, as the CM.

Shinde was the urban development minister in the Thackeray cabinet when the SC struck down the state move to grant Maratha quota.

Shinde was also one of the members of a sub-committee set up for the Maratha reservation which was headed by then Congress’ Ashok Chavan, who is now with the BJP.

Earlier, Fadnavis said the state government has a fair idea about the people behind Jarange, adding that details would come out at an appropriate time.

Asked about Jarange's announcement that he would march to Mumbai to protest in front of Fadnavis' bungalow, the deputy CM said it was his official residence and anyone with any kind of work can visit it.

Meanwhile, Jarange's sudden announcement to head to Mumbai surprised even his supporters. He was made to rest at Bhamberi village in Jalna on his way to the state capital.

Addressing a small gathering at the village, Jarange again made critical remarks against Fadnavis and the state government.

“I want to go alone to Mumbai. I will go there and bring back some good news. I can survive if I am beaten up, but there will be a problem if many Maratha supporters come along with me," he said.

"Fadnavis should not try to intimidate us," Jarange said.

"I trust CM Eknath Shinde, but he should not listen to Fadnavis. I am asking you (Shinde) honestly not to listen to Fadnavis and put yourself in a tough situation," Jarange said.

The activist later said he would leave for Mumbai by 10 am on Monday.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also reacted to Jarange’s allegations. “Jarange seems to be disillusioned. Why is he bringing out the caste of Fadnavis, which he has never used for political gains? He (Fadnavis) was the one who succeeded in passing the bill offering quota for the Maratha community.” PTI

