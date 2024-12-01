Digital arrest: Mumbai woman forced to strip, duped of Rs 1.7 lakh

In yet another case of "digital arrest", a 26-year-old woman from Mumbai fell victim to the latest online scam, losing Rs 1.7 lakh and her dignity.

The woman, a pharmaceutical professional residing in Borivali East, lodged a complaint with the police after realising she had been deceived.

Scam unfolds

According to the victim’s statement, the scam unfolded on November 19 when she received a call from individuals claiming to be officers from Delhi Police.

The callers claimed that her name had surfaced during a money-laundering investigation involving Naresh Goyal, the jailed founder of Jet Airways.

Under the pretext of arrest, the fraudsters coerced her into a video call, declaring she was under "digital arrest". They instructed her to book a hotel room for further "interrogation".

Degrading tactics

Once she was in the hotel, the scamsters demanded Rs 1.78 lakh to "verify" her bank account and subjected her to degrading treatment, including stripping during the video call under the guise of "body verification".

Only after transferring the money and following their instructions did she realise she had been duped.

On November 28, she approached the police, who have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Investigations are ongoing.

Fabricated scam: Cops

The concept of "digital arrest" is a fabricated ploy designed to exploit victims' lack of awareness.

Fraudsters falsely claim that the victim is under virtual surveillance, prohibiting them from contacting others until money is transferred. While earlier targets included senior citizens, younger adults are now increasingly being targeted.

Police have reiterated in advisories that "digital arrest" does not exist and urge citizens to stay alert against such fraudulent schemes.