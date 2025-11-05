Devendra Fadnavis asserts Mahayuti unity ahead of Maharashtra local polls

A day ahead of the local body elections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday (November 5) asserted that the ruling Mahayuti partners remain united, adding that even if a pre-poll alliance does not materialise, a post-poll coalition is certain.

Fully prepared for local body polls

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Fadnavis said the alliance was fully prepared to face the elections. The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will be held on December 2, with votes to be counted on December 3, State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced on Tuesday (4 November).

However, Waghmare did not release the election schedule for 29 municipal corporations, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis where polls are also pending.

Ruling coalition will 'win in a big way'

"The elections have been announced and we are ready to face the polls. Our leaders from Mahayuti will take a call on alliances at the respective levels, but in any circumstances, all three of us (Mahayuti partners) are together. Even if there is no pre-poll alliance, there will certainly be a post-poll alliance," Fadnavis said.

Expressing confidence about the civic elections, Fadnavis said that the people of Maharashtra would support the ruling coalition "in a big way".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday began a tour of the Marathwada region, where farmers suffered crop losses due to heavy rainfall in August and September.

MNS seeking to delay polls

Asked about Thackeray’s visit, Fadnavis remarked that it was “a good thing” that the Opposition leader was touring the state.

"For the first time, Uddhavji has come out, and I am happy," he said, adding that the Sena (UBT) chief "cannot go beyond taunting".

“I have repeatedly said — show me one speech of his on development and win Rs 1,000,” he quipped.

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticising the Election Commission over alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list, Fadnavis said the MNS leader was merely seeking to delay the civic polls.

"But as per the Supreme Court orders, the elections cannot be postponed. So he will not get the answer he wants from the Election Commission," the chief minister said.

(With agency inputs)