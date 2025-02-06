Court orders NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to pay ₹2 lakh interim relief to wife, daughter

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A family court here has ordered NCP leader and Maharastra minister Dhananjay Munde to pay interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month to his estranged wife and daughter.

Munde’s first wife had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2020 and the court is yet to pass an order concerning the main plea.

The woman, who has two children with the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, subsequently sought interim maintenance and compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The Bandra Family Court partly allowed her plea on Tuesday and directed Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to the woman and 75,000 per month to their daughter as interim maintenance.

The court, however, denied any relief for her other child, saying being a son, he is not entitled to maintenance as he has attained majority.

Munde is currently facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, the minister’s home turf in central Maharashtra. PTI

