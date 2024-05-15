Cop posted at Sachin Tendulkar’s Bandra home dies by suicide in Jamner

A police constable, who was part of the security detail posted at cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s Mumbai residence, allegedly died by suicide at his hometown in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday (May 15).

Prakash Govind Kapade (39), a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable, allegedly shot himself in the head using his service revolver in the early hours of Wednesday, a police official told news agency PTI.

No suicide note

Kapade had left for his hometown, Jamner, with his family last week. According to preliminary probe, he woke up around 1.30 am and shot himself, the official said. Others in the house woke up hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood. Kapade was rushed to hospital but was declared dead before arrival, the official said.

A Jamner police team visited Kapade’s house after the incident. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added. Kapde’s body has been sent for autopsy.

Reason unknown

Kapade had joined the SRPF 15 years ago and was currently serving with the Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Maharashtra Police on deputation. He had been posted at Sachin Tendulkar’s Bandra home last year, the official said.

The reason for suicide was yet to be ascertained, the policeman told PTI, adding that a probe has been launched. Since he was assigned to VVIP security, the SRPF may launch an independent probe into the matter as well.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)