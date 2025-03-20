The Federal
In this image provided by CMO on March 20, 2025, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates during a meeting | (CMO via PTI Photo)

CM Fadnavis meets Bill Gates to discuss AI in agriculture, health

Agencies
20 March 2025 1:16 PM IST  (Updated:2025-03-20 07:46:40)

Mumbai, Mar 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and discussed potential uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance, officials said.

The meeting took place at the government guest house `Sahyadri' here, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The two discussed possible uses of AI in healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure, it said.

Senior CMO officials and officials from the Gates Foundation were also present at the meeting.

Gates, currently on a visit to the country, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in Delhi earlier this week. PTI

