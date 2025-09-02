'Solution found...’: CM Fadnavis on Jarange ending Maratha quota protest

Nagpur, Sep 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday hailed activist Manoj Jarange's move to call off his 5-day fast over the Maratha quota demand, saying the government found a solution in the interest of the Maratha community.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis said his government always focused on the welfare of the Maratha community.

Jarange, who began his hunger strike on August 29, called off the protest on Tuesday afternoon after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The 43-year-old activist accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, marking the end of his fast.

Speaking about it, CM Fadnavis said he was happy that Jarange ended his hunger strike.

"I thank deputy chief ministers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) as well as Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee (on Maratha quota)," he said.

Fadnavis said the government told the protesters that the caste certificate can be given to individuals and not the community.

When you are in politics, criticism should not deter you, he said, adding that the government has worked for the welfare of the community.

"My objective was to give justice to the Maratha community. My government was always focused on the welfare of Marathas and I will continue to work for all communities in Maharashtra, be it Marathas or OBCs," the CM said.

"We conveyed the legal issues involved in Jarange's demands to him," he added.

Fadnavis noted that there was some misconception among OBCs over reservation to Marathas, but it is misplaced. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)