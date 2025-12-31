From chases to crematorium: High drama over Maharashtra civic polls ticket war

Maharashtra witnessed widespread unrest across political parties as nominations closed for the January 15 civic polls on Tuesday (December 30). Dramatic scenes unfolded in Nashik, Nagpur, Mumbai, Jalgaon and Thane, largely over ticket distribution.

Voters across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Thane, will elect corporators in the long-delayed elections.

Nashik flashpoint: chases and clashes

Nashik emerged as a major flashpoint as disgruntled BJP aspirants allegedly chased vehicles carrying AB forms on city roads. The car of city BJP president Sunil Kedar was reportedly pursued on the Nashik–Mumbai highway. The convoy included vehicles of BJP MLAs Rahul Dhikle and Seema Hiray.

In ward 26, a heated argument broke out between BJP office-bearer Kailas Ahire and MLA Seema Hiray over AB forms. Protests also erupted in areas such as Panchavati and New CIDCO, with aspirants alleging loyal workers were being sidelined in favour of newcomers.

Controversy deepened after the BJP fielded Riddhish Nimse, son of former corporator Uddhav Nimse, currently in jail in a murder case.

Senior BJP leader and district guardian minister Girish Mahajan said the situation was “not appropriate”, citing an excess of aspirants compared to available seats. He said, "What happened was not appropriate. We have made commitments to workers who joined the BJP recently, and we had to keep our word. Compared to the actual number of available seats, the number of aspirants was way more than that.”

Nagpur: nomination from a crematorium

In Nagpur, an emotionally charged episode unfolded involving Shiv Sena worker Yogesh Gonnade. After his mother passed away on the final day of nominations, Shiv Sena leaders reportedly reached the crematorium and handed him the AB form during the last rites.

After completing the funeral rituals, Gonnade filed his nomination from ward 5 of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation minutes before the deadline.

Nagpur also saw BJP workers protest outside the residence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, alleging that long-serving workers were bypassed for newcomers. Some protesters reportedly threatened self-immolation.

Mumbai: protests at Matoshree

In Mumbai, aspirants from the Shiv Sena (UBT) protested outside ‘Matoshree’, the residence of party president Uddhav Thackeray, after being denied tickets. Sloganeering was reported from areas including Mankhurd and Dharavi.

Within the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, party workers in Dahisar waved black flags against MLA Prakash Surve after ward 3 was allotted to the BJP under the alliance arrangement.

Local leaders alleged the seat was handed to Prakash, brother of BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, without consulting grassroots workers.

Rebels and resignations elsewhere

In Chembur’s ward 155, BJP aspirants Jayshree Kharat, Harsh Salve and Shashikala Kamble filed as independents after the party reportedly nominated Shrikant Shetye, who had joined from the Shiv Sena (UBT) two days earlier.

In Jalgaon, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faced internal strife after city president Abhishek Patil resigned, citing differences with district president Sanjay Pawar and former minister Gulabrao Deokar.

Congress workers in Nashik locked a party office in protest, accusing leaders including MP Shobha Bachhav of favouring wealthy “outsiders”. They said the Congress had received only 16 seats in Nashik under alliance arrangements.

Thane drama and defiance

Thane saw high drama as seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance triggered rebellion. Party sources said Shiv Sena denied tickets to sons of Thane MP Naresh Mhaske and transport minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Youth leaders revolted, with Swapnil Landge resigning from the Yuva Sena and filing as an independent alongside Nikhil Budjade.

BJP election chief and Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar said the party was dissatisfied with the alliance outcome.

The day also saw poignant moments: BJP leader Sunesh Joshi filed his nomination after his father’s death, while in neighbouring Mumbra, NCP (AP) candidate Sangeeta Palekar arrived in an ambulance after suffering burn injuries.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has fielded 28 Marathi candidates in Thane and allied with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) in the city.

