Case against MNS workers for violence at Navi Mumbai hospital

Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against 20 activists of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly creating a ruckus at a civic hospital in Navi Mumbai over claims about corruption in the post-mortem department, police said on Friday.

According to the police, a group of MNS activists stormed into the Vashi Municipal Hospital on June 17 and entered the office of medical superintendent Dr Rajesh Mhatre, shouting slogans.

The activists allegedly forcibly felicitated Dr Mhatre and threatened him, an official said, adding that they assaulted the hospital's security chief when he tried to intervene.

The uproar was reportedly triggered by a video circulating on social media, which claimed that an employee of the post-mortem department demanded a bribe from the family of a deceased person to hand over clothes.

He said the activists also recorded their actions at the hospital on video and circulated the footage on social media.

The official said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Maharashtra Medical Services Act, but no one has been arrested. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)