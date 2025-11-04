Ahead of BMC polls, Maharashtra cabinet clears 21 key decisions in 24 hours

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) With elections to local bodies looming, the Maharashtra cabinet took 21 decisions on Tuesday, an unusual number for a single meeting, including the closure of the state’s asset reconstruction company, MAHA ARC Limited.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the Finance Department's proposal to wind up MAHA ARC Ltd was approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The company was established in September 2022, modelled on the Centre’s National Asset Reconstruction Company, but could not commence operations as the Reserve Bank denied it a licence in 2023.

The council of ministers also approved a state guarantee for a loan to be raised from HUDCO for the Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor Project. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will use the funds for land acquisition under the Public Works Department.

In the higher and technical education sector, the cabinet sanctioned annual funding of Rs seven crore to the Laxminarayan Institute of Technology in Nagpur, affiliated with Nagpur University, for five years from 2025–26 to 2029–30.

A new government polytechnic with an intake capacity of 300 students will also be set up at Mul in Chandrapur district, along with the creation of 39 teaching and 42 non-teaching posts, according to a release issued by the CMO.

The Revenue Department granted exemption from unearned income, premium, and non-agricultural tax for a housing project at Kumbhari in Solapur district, where 30,000 houses will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for unorganised workers.

Land measuring 1.52 hectares at Vaigaon in Washim district will be allotted free of cost to the local gram panchayat for the construction of a pilgrims’ rest house and related facilities.

The government also approved providing amenities on a 395-square-metre plot adjoining a government plot leased in Bandra, Mumbai, at a nominal rent.

Amendments were cleared for provisions related to non-agricultural assessment and permissions, to be incorporated into the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

The cabinet approved the establishment of a district and additional sessions court, a civil court (senior division), and a public prosecutor’s office at Ghodnadi in Pune district. It also sanctioned the creation of posts for a civil judge (senior division) Court at Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The Rural Development Department’s proposal to ease conditions for tax recovery linked to the payment of salaries for gram panchayat employees was approved, offering administrative relief to the staff.

The Fisheries Department's proposal to provide a four per cent interest subvention on short-term working capital loans to fishermen, fish farmers, and fishery entrepreneurs was also cleared. The benefit follows the decision to accord agriculture-equivalent status to the fisheries sector, the release said.

In the Minority Development Department, the cabinet approved Rs 94.35 crore for organising events across the state to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji under the programme titled “Hind-ki-Chadar.” The events will be held in Nanded, Nagpur, Raigad, and other districts.

The cabinet gave its nod to amend provisions of the proposed Maharashtra Jan Vishwas Ordinance, 2025, under the General Administration Department.

A series of decisions were taken under the Public Health Department, including an approval to increase honoraria for field-level workers engaged under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

It also cleared revisions in the list of treatments available under these schemes to improve access to healthcare services.

The establishment of an Urban Health Directorate was approved to promote decentralisation in healthcare management.

The cabinet also sanctioned the regularisation of contractual employees under the National Health Mission who have completed ten years of service as of March 14, 2024. Equivalent regular posts will be created under the Public Health and Rural Development Departments for this purpose.

An approval was granted to schemes of the Parashuram Economic Development Corporation, Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation, and Shri Vasavi Kanyaka Economic Development Corporation.

The Medical Education and Drugs Department was permitted to create five associate professor posts at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College in Baramati, with the required financial provision.

The government also approved granting permanent ownership rights to a leaseholder of a residential plot at Ramnagar in Wardha city, a proposal moved by the Urban Development Department.

The formal schedule for long-awaited elections to municipal corporations, zilla parishads, panchayat samitis, and nagar parishads is expected to be announced soon. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)