Bulldoze illegal pubs, make city drugs-free: CM Shinde tells Pune top cop after viral video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday (June 24) spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Mumbai said Shinde directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city and use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances.

Viral video

Pubs in the state's second-largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with some drugs-like substance.

"Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs," said the CMO statement.

The CM directed officials to initiate action against drug sellers and demolish illegal pubs and structures which flout building rules.

6 persons arrested

A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, while the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting liquor stock norms.

An inspector, an assistant inspector, and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj Ghate, BJP's Pune unit president, said his party will not allow pub culture to flourish in the city, known as a hub of education and IT industry.

The BJP leader asked the police, the Pune Municipal Corporation, and the state excise department to take concrete steps against pub culture.

Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress MLA from the city's Kasba constituency, alleged that large quantity of drugs was available in Pune and its trade was going on at the behest of police.

